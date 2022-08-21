Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

This event originated in 2017 with the Cardinals and Pirates meeting up in the inaugural matchup. It continued in 2018 and 2019, then stopped in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021. These clubs were originally slated to meet in the 2020 matchup, but will now get their chance two years later. The game caps off a day of interaction between MLB and Little League Baseball Players, with the pros attending Little League World Series games earlier in the day.

There's a lot on the line as the Red Sox and Orioles take center stage for this unique matchup.

It's been a challenging season for the Red Sox, but they remain alive in the AL Wild Card race. Boston enters the weekend five games out of the final spot. The Red Sox have struggled on the mound, but with hitters like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez leading the way, they have the eighth-best team batting average (.252) in the league.

Despite playing in the rugged AL East, Baltimore has arrived in the playoff hunt a year or two before many predicted. Solid pitching has certainly helped the cause. The Orioles are projected to start righty Dean Kremer, who has a 5-4 record with a 3.58 ERA, in the Little League Classic 2022. He's been even better in August, posting a 2.84 ERA in the span of three starts. Outfielders Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander have joined star rookie catcher Adley Rutschman as key parts of the lineup.

