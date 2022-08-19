Little League Baseball is the starting point for many of the game's top players, and Major League Baseball is set to formally celebrate this organization for the fifth time. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The crowd for this week's Sunday Night Baseball will consist of primarily Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

This event originated in 2017 with the Cardinals and Pirates meeting up in the inaugural matchup. It continued in 2018 and 2019, then stopped in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021. These clubs were originally slated to meet in the 2020 matchup, but will now get their chance two years later. The game caps off a day of interaction between MLB and Little League Baseball Players, with the pros attending Little League World Series games earlier in the day. Now, you can get Red Sox Little League Classic gear right here and Orioles Little League Classic gear here.

There's a lot on the line as the Red Sox and Orioles take center stage for this unique matchup.

It's been a challenging season for the Red Sox, but they remain alive in the AL Wild Card race. Boston enters the weekend five games out of the final spot. The Red Sox have struggled on the mound, but with hitters like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez leading the way, they have the eighth-best team batting average (.252) in the league.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations. The franchise is rebuilding with 2023 or 2024 contention in mind, but players such as Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander have had strong campaigns to help launch Baltimore into the playoff mix this year. The Orioles sit just 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot entering the weekend.

