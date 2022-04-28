The NFL Draft is one of the biggest events of the year, and the 2022 NFL Draft will not disappoint. Top prospects from across the country have been showcasing their skills to teams that could potentially select them when the NFL Draft 2022 begins on Thursday, April 28. The NFL Draft 2022 will be an even bigger spectacle this year since it takes place in Las Vegas. All eyes will be on these young NFL hopefuls as they take the main stage and don their 2022 NFL Draft hats in front of TV cameras and rabid football fans.

NFL Draft apparel, NFL jerseys, and NFL Draft caps play a critical role as athletes are selected by their first NFL team. No NFL Draft is complete without that player first putting on their team's NFL Draft gear and NFL Draft hats.

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is approaching, fans are looking for the most popular team hats, just like the ones that will be worn on-stage.

Fanatics already has plenty of 2022 NFL Draft apparel that will help football fans remember when their favorite team selected "the next big thing." Here's a look at five of the hottest-selling pieces of NFL Draft gear that can get shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NFL partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft hat

Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft hat

Philadelphia Eagles NFL Draft hat

Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft hat

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft hat

Ready to get the hottest 2022 NFL Draft gear today to add to your NFL collection? Visit Fanatics now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the NFL.