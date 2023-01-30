Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Ariz., but first there is a conference title to celebrate for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia manhandled the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kansas City, meanwhile, won a 23-20 thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Now that the confetti has fallen at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, Fanatics already has 2023 AFC Championship gear for the Chiefs and 2023 NFC Championship gear for the Eagles. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in the 2017 campaign but has struggled to get back into elite form since that point. The Eagles failed to win more than nine games in any years between 2018 and 2021, but they broke out during the 2022 NFL season. A fierce defense paired well with an elite offense that featured stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert and offseason trade acquisition A.J. Brown. Philadelphia went 14-3 in the regular season and ranked in the top three in total offense and defense. The Eagles have rolled through the 2023 NFL playoffs, beating the Giants and 49ers by a combined total of 69-14 as they head to Glendale, Ariz., in search of the NFL's top prize.

Kansas City went 14-3 as well but its postseason path hasn't been quite as smooth. The Chiefs last won the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and they've been close to adding a second under quarterback Patrick Mahomes since that point. KC lost the Super Bowl during the 2020 season and then went down against the Bengals in the AFC title game last year. Mahomes and Co. got revenge in this year's AFC Championship Game. Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to throw for 326 yards and two scores in the win, which was sealed by a 45-yard game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker in the closing seconds.

Now the No. 1 seeds from their respective conferences are set to meet in the 2023 Super Bowl. With little separating the teams on paper, Philadelphia is a slim 2-point favorite in the Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. It certainly could be one of the tightest Super Bowls in recent history as these battled-tested squads look to hoist another Lombardi Trophy.

