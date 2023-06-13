For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are world champions. The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday by a final score of 94-89 to win the 2023 NBA Finals in five games. Nikola Jokic took home NBA Finals MVP honors after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the series and he's quickly making a case as the top European player in NBA history. It's an incredible moment for Nuggets fans and the chance to own a piece of history has just arrived. You can get Nuggets NBA championship gear here.

Though not their most dominant regular season in recent memory, the Nuggets earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. From there, they went on an impressive postseason run in which they went 16-4 overall. Denver bested Minnesota 4-1 in the first round, outlasted a superstar-laden Suns squad 4-2 in Round Two, swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and took care of a scrappy Heats squad 4-1 to earn their title.

In addition to Jokic's all-time great playoff performance, Jamal Murray was key in leading the Nuggets to the NBA championship. For the 2023 NBA playoffs, Murray averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.6% from the 3-point line.

Despite their unconventional playing styles, Jokic and Murray complimented each other almost perfectly and have to be considered among the NBA's top duos. But before they get everybody's best shot going forward, they'll prep for a parade through Denver on Thursday.

Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2023 NBA title and the parade date is set to kick off a summer of celebration, fans are looking for the best Denver Nuggets championship gear.

Fanatics already has plenty of Nuggets championship apparel that will help Denver fans remember their first title.

