In just their sixth season as an NHL franchise, the Las Vegas Golden Knights have won the Stanley Cup Finals. A scintillating 9-3 victory Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers in front of a raucous home crowd in Las Vegas clinched the Stanley Cup for the recent expansion team. Las Vegas went a combined 16-6 with a dominant goal differential of plus-31 during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving the locals in Las Vegas a pillar they can be proud of in a growing sports town. Now, you can get your Las Vegas Golden Knights championship gear here.

Jonathan Marchessault took home Conn Smythe honors as the most valuable player during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marchessault was an expansion draft pick who has been in Las Vegas for the entirety of its six-year history. During the postseason, he had an NHL-leading 13 goals while also dishing out 12 assists for 25 points in 22 games. Marchessault is under contract for one more year in Las Vegas and has already cemented himself as one of the franchise's early icons.

Now that the Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, fans are of course on the hunt for the best Las Vegas Golden Knights championship gear. And with the parade set for Saturday down the Las Vegas Strip, there's still time to get your rush orders in.

Fanatics has all the Golden Knights championship gear that fans need to commemorate and celebrate the team's first-ever Stanley Cup victory. Here's a look at five of the hottest-selling pieces of Las Vegas Golden Knights championship gear that can be shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NHL partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Fanatics

Las Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup champions t-shirt

Fanatics

Las Vegas Golden Knights champions hat

Fanatics

Las Vegas Golden Knights champions jerseys

Fanatics

Las Vegas Golden Knights champions hoodie

Fanatics

Las Vegas Golden Knights champions gift box

Ready to get the hottest Las Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup champions gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the NHL.