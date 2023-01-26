The 2023 NHL All-Star Game has finally arrived, and travels to the Sunshine State this year as the Florida Panthers host to the festivities. The weekend kicks off with the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday, February 3 and the four-team NHL All-Star Game 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 4. Of course, the only thing more exciting than seeing some of the league's biggest stars skate together for a weekend will be seeing them rock the new 2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys. Lucky for you, Fanatics already has 2023 Honda NHL All-Star gear available for both the Eastern and Western Conference. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Even though there are four Division teams competing in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star game, there will be two sweaters representing the Eastern and Western Conferences. The sweaters fall in line with the NHL's current Reverse Retro trend and pay tribute to the big-star style of the 1994 All-Star game jerseys with large white block lettering surrounding a black puck with orange detailing. The vintage design for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference sweaters also pay homage to the state of Florida by including electric pink and teal accents to the original black, white and orange design.

Sunrise has had to wait a long time to finally host another NHL All-Star weekend, last accommodating the mid-season festivities in 2003. The NHL originally awarded Florida the 2021 All-Star Game, but the event was postponed in October 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league then awarded the Vegas Golden Knights the 2022 NHL All-Star before circling back to Sunrise, Florida to host the event in 2023.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will feature the same four-team, three-on-three format that has become so popular in recent years. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes will coach the Metropolitan Division team, Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins will coach the Atlantic Division team, Pete DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will coach the Central Division team and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will coach the Pacific Division team at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

