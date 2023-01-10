Caesars Sportsbook is the best place to bet on sports in the USA from the comfort of your own home. Now, more sports fans than ever from coast to coast are using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code to play along with their favorite teams and athletes. If you haven't participated in U.S. sports betting, now is the time to use the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook bonus to join the party. For a limited time, first-time bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Better yet, if your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code GAMEFULLC and start winning when you use the newest Caesars Sportsbook code for first-time bettors.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

Caesars Sportsbook's new sports book promo code is currently available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV. With a thriving online sportsbook offering sports betting odds boosts on plenty of events daily, consumers in those states can reap some of the most unique sports book promos.

One of the clear advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting rewards on the betting front. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

There are so many ways you can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer to wager on your favorite sports, and one sports betting method you will love is placing a prop bet. Proposition bets, or "props" for short, are wagers involving outcomes other than the final score of a game, and can focus on anything from individual player performance to how a team will score its first points in a game. For example, a player prop in football could be how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw, or how many rushing yards a running back will have in a game. The bet will have action as long as that player plays at least one snap. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now and use the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer when you place your first prop bet.

Even once a season is underway, lines are live updated, so you might want to jump on the Over for a win total line of a team that's impressed you early. And with pro basketball just a month away, now is also a prefect time to get those basketball futures bets in for who will win it all, win totals, MVP and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer like:

Same-game parlay: A parlay is a bet that has multiple legs that all must hit to cash. A same-game parlay means those wagers all involve the same contest. Like many parlays, it's a higher-risk, higher-reward option, but if you accurately predict how a game will flow, combining picks like over/under, spread and player props can lead to some massive payouts.

Money line: The most common bet in sports such as baseball, soccer and hockey, a money-line bet is simply a play on which side will win a contest with no spread involved. The payout is adjusted based on how likely it is that one side will win. For example, betting on a big favorite to win could return -300 (risk $300 to win $100). An underdog, meanwhile, might pay out at +300 (risk $100 to win $300).

Buying points: Also known as taking an alternate spread, buying points allows bettors to move the spread whichever way they choose to get a number they're more comfortable with. If the spread is -3 and a bettor backs the favorite at -7, there will be a bigger potential payout since that number is tougher to cover. But if the favorite is -7 and the points get bought down to -3, there will be a lower return.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 2/28/23. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling