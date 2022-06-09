Summer is the perfect season for checking out all the fun things happening at Caesars Sportsbook. The biggest golf tournaments of the year happen once June rolls around, and there are car races and title fights happening almost every weekend. With so many sports to choose from, there are almost unlimited ways you can use the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. If you are a first-time bettor, the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit code makes it easy and fun to place your first wager. The new Caesars Sportsbook bonus code is going to be very popular, so you don't want to miss out on all the fun. Caesars Sportsbook is giving players more ways to bet on sports than ever, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet risk-free up to $1,500 with the code GAME15. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

Caesars Sportsbook's new sports book promo code is currently available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV. With a thriving online sportsbook offering sports betting odds boosts on plenty of events daily, consumers in those states can reap some of the most unique sports book promos.

One of the clear advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting rewards on the betting front. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

There are numerous ways you can place an online sports-betting pick with Caesars Sportsbook, and a parlay bet is one of them. Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams cover the spread, the bet is a loser. Baseball season is at its busiest time of year, giving bettors at Caesars Sportsbook the perfect opportunity to wager on multiple games at once.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling