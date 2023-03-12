The 2023 NCAA Tournament is less than a week away, and fans everywhere will compete against friends, family and co-workers in March Madness pools. CBS Sports has been the home of the NCAA Tournament since 1982, and with wall-to-wall coverage of March Madness 2023, they're also offering you a chance to play along in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Men's Bracket Challenge. Once the 2023 NCAA Tournament brackets are revealed on Sunday, March 12, you'll be able to predict every game with a progressive number of points available for correct choices in each round. The action will begin with the First Four in Dayton on March 15 and 16 and culminate with the NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1 and 3. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

If you're looking for a NCAA Tournament bracket game home, CBS Sports is the optimal place to get set up. Play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports App for free and you could win big prizes. Sign up right here.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments and there's a trip to the 2024 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. For the men Men's Challenge, simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your men's bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET, and the winner of the trip to the 2024 Final Four will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at noon ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Men's Challenge and then join the Women's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Ariya is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2023 NCAA Tournament Teams To Watch

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are several teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Drake Bulldogs: After finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season thanks to a loss on the final day to Bradley, Drake was exacted its revenge with a win in the 2023 MVC Championship. The Bulldogs dominated Bradley 77-51 to punch their ticket to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Drake has won 13 of 14 entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament and with a neutral-site win over tourney hopeful Mississippi State, they could be an upset candidate as a double-digit seed in the first round.

UCLA Bruins: UCLA won the Pac-12 regular-season title and put themselves squarely in the running for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win on Saturday over Arizona. The Bruins are 27-4 on the season and bring plenty of Final Four experience to the table with several holdovers from their Final Four team in 2021. Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, David Singleton and Jaylen Clark are the top four scorers on the team, and all were on the roster when Mick Cronin led the Bruins to the national semifinal two seasons ago.

Duke Blue Devils: Jon Scheyer's first team hasn't been the power that his predecessor, Mike Krzyzewski, regularly produced, but the Blue Devils are heating up as the calendar turns to March with four straight wins. They'll likely be seeded somewhere in the No. 6 to No. 8 range, and they'll be a team that could send a highly-seeded squad packing during the first weekend. Join the CBS Sports 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games here.

How to enter 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games

Ready to set up your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket pools? Join the 2023 NCAA Bracket Games right here for a shot at a trip to the 2024 Final Four. Don't forget to enter the Women's Bracket Games as well for chance to win a new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV.

*No purchase necessary. See rules for details.