The NCAA Tournament is days away from tipping off. The entire 68-team field was announced on Selection Sunday, with the First Four taking place on March 14-15. Sports fans everywhere are filling out their brackets, entering March Madness pools, and hoping their college basketball picks earn bragging rights over family, friends and co-workers. The winner will be decided at the conclusion of the Final Four in Houston from April 1-3. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

2023 NCAA Tournament Teams To Watch

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are several teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Purdue Boilermakers: One of four teams to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 this season, Purdue is led by Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center leads the conference in points, rebounds and field goal percentage while ranking second in blocks. The Boilermakers are battle-tested with multiple neutral-site wins over top 10 teams and have an experienced leader in coach Matt Painter. He has 14 NCAA Tournament trips under his belt, but Purdue will need to shore up its defense to see its first Final Four since 1980.

College of Charleston Cougars: No team in college basketball has more wins this season than Charleston's 31. Of its three losses this year, one came against the No. 1 team in the country and the others came by a combined five points. The Cougars will bring balance into March Madness, as they rank among the top 30 teams in both offensive rating and defensive rating. But they've played just one ranked team all season, which could be a hindrance to escaping the first weekend of the Tournament.

Duke Blue Devils: Jon Scheyer's first team hasn't been the power that his predecessor, Mike Krzyzewski, regularly produced, but the Blue Devils are heating up as the calendar turns to March with four straight wins. They're a 5-seed and a team that could send a highly-seeded squad packing during the first weekend.

How to enter 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games

