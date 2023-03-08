There is no better way to participate in this year's NCAA Tournament than by filling out an entry in the CBS Sports bracket game. This year's March Madness field will be wide open, so there are plenty of paths to filling out a winning bracket in your NCAA Tournament pools. It is also an exciting way to compete with friends and family for bragging rights this March. Selection Sunday is March 12 and games will tip just two days later with the First Four in Dayton. The action culminates in Houston with the 2023 Final Four, which runs from April 1-3. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

If you're looking for a NCAA Tournament bracket game home, CBS Sports is the optimal place to get set up. Play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports App for free and you could win big prizes. Sign up right here.

The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at noon ET.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at noon ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Men's Challenge and then join the Women's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Ariya is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are several teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Purdue Boilermakers: Purdue was in line for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament earlier in the season, but it has now lost four of its last six games and is in danger of falling off the No. 1 line altogether. The Boilermakers are still one of the top 2023 March Madness contenders though and are led by Wooden Award favorite Zach Edey. The junior center is averaging 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, so he will be tough for any team to handle in the Big Dance.

North Carolina Tar Heels: North Carolina was finally able to record a Quad 1 win, beating Virginia at home last weekend. The Tar Heels are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they have put themselves in position to make the field after a disastrous stretch. They made a run to the title game as a longshot last season and are a team that no one will want to face in the early stages of the tournament.

Duke Blue Devils: Jon Scheyer's first team hasn't been the power that his predecessor, Mike Krzyzewski, regularly produced, but the Blue Devils are heating up as the calendar turns to March with four straight wins. They'll likely be seeded somewhere in the No. 6 to No. 8 range, and they'll be a team that could send a highly-seeded squad packing during the first weekend.

Ready to set up your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket pools? Join the 2023 NCAA Bracket Games right here for a shot at a trip to the 2024 Final Four. Don't forget to enter the Women's Bracket Games as well for chance to win a new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV.

