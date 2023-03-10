The 2023 NCAA Tournament is just around the corner, with Selection Sunday scheduled for March 12. The 68-team March Madness field will begin play with the First Four in Dayton on March 14 and 15 and the opening round will begin on March 16 and 17. The Final Four will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1 and a national champion will be crowned on April 3. Competing in NCAA Tournament pools is one of the joys of every college basketball season. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments and there's a trip to the 2024 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. For the men Men's Challenge, simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your men's bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET, and the winner of the trip to the 2024 Final Four will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at noon ET.

2023 NCAA Tournament Teams To Watch

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are several teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Tennessee Volunteers: The Volunteers enter their final matchup of the 2022-23 college basketball season at 22-8 and are ranked 12th in the nation thanks to a potent defense. Tennessee ranks first in Kenpom's adjusted defensive efficiency (86.6), first in three-point shooting percentage allowed (25.1%), second in field-goal percentage allowed (35.9%) and third in points allowed per game (56.7). Rick Barnes' squad will look to apply pressure from whistle to whistle, but can the program provide enough offensive punch to make it past the first weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2019?

Baylor Bears: The 2021 national champions were bounced in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but they'll be back in the NCAA Tournament field with designs of another deep run. Baylor is ranked No. 7 in the AP college basketball rankings and boasts one of the best offenses in the nation. Scott Drew's squad ranks second in Kenpom adjusted offensive efficiency (122.6) and has three bonafide scorers on the perimeter: Keyonte George (16.3 ppg), Adam Flagler (15.4 ppg) and LJ Cryer (14.7 ppg).

How to enter 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games

