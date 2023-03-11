The road to the 2023 Women's Final Four, beginning March 31, is nearly upon us as conference tournament play is underway. You don't have to wait for this part of the women's basketball schedule to play out to know that No. 1 South Carolina will have a bullseye on its back when the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament begins on March 15. The Gamecocks have been ranked first all season and are the defending NCAA champions. The top challengers to knock off the Gamecocks in 2023 Women's March Madness will be determined on the Women's Selection Show on Sunday, March 12. CBS Sports is offering you the chance to play along with the CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments this year. Fill out your bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at Noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at Noon ET.



2023 Women's NCAA Tournament key dates, info

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket reveal: Sunday, March 12

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four dates: Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four: Friday, March 31 (Dallas)

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (Dallas)

2023 Women's College Basketball Teams To Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks: The defending national champions went 29-0 in the regular season and Dawn Staley's squad is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. They won 24 of those games by double-digits and led the nation in average margin of victory (31.0 points). Zia Cooke averaged 15.5 points per game in her fourth season as a starter while fellow four-year starter Aliyah Boston averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes: March Madness often creates stars, and no team already has more star power than the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes. They are led by two-time NCAA scoring champ Caitlin Clark, who is also on pace to lead the nation in assists for a second time. But Clark has plenty of veteran support alongside her, as Iowa starts four seniors. The Hawkeyes boast the best offense in the country, leading all of college basketball in both points per game (87.5) and field goal percentage (50.9%). With Clark and a senior-laden team, Iowa is hoping to reach its second Final Four in program history.

Stanford Cardinal: The Cardinal suffered just their fourth loss of the season when they fell to Utah last Saturday to close out the regular season, but they had won 10 of their previous 11 games. They took South Carolina to overtime in November, giving the Gamecocks one of their biggest scares of the campaign. Stanford's balanced lineup features a trio of double-digit scorers in Cameron Brink (14.5), Haley Jones (13.5) and Hannah Jump (11.6).

How to enter the 2023 CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge

The contest is completely free to enter and all brackets must be finalized before the noon ET deadline on Friday, March 17. The winner will receive a trip to the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four in Cleveland. You can also enter the 2023 CBS Sports Men's Bracket Challenge for free any time between Selection Sunday on March 12 and the Thursday, March 16 deadline at noon ET with a trip to the 2024 Men's Final Four in Phoenix on the line.

Players who enter both CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered automatically for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV.

