With women's college basketball conference tournaments beginning, the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. Tou can play along with the CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge. The Women's Selection Show is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12, and the First Four games will be held on Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. Then the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament will begin on Friday, with the top 16 seeds hosting the first two rounds of action. Greenville, S.C. and Seattle, Wash. will host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, while the 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four will take place in Dallas with the champion crowned on Sunday, April 2. CBS Sports is offering you the chance to play along with the CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments this year and there's a trip to the 2024 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. Simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and a winner will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at Noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at Noon ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Women's Challenge and then join the Men's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Ariya is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament key dates, info

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket reveal: Sunday, March 12

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four dates: Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four: Friday, March 31 (Dallas)

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (Dallas)

2023 Women's College Basketball Teams To Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks: The defending national champions went 29-0 in the regular season and Dawn Staley's squad is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. They won 24 of those games by double-digits and led the nation in average margin of victory (31.0 points). Zia Cooke averaged 15.5 points per game in her fourth season as a starter while fellow four-year starter Aliyah Boston averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

LSU Tigers: The No. 5 Tigers went 27-1 during the regular season, and their only loss came on the road against the undefeated No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. LSU is led by Angel Reese, who is a national player of the year candidate after averaging 23.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Reese had a double-double in every game but one this season and is a big reason why LSU could get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: The Fighting Irish went 24-4 during the 2022-23 women's college basketball season and will enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 10 team in the nation. However, they closed out the year with six consecutive wins and also scored a huge non-conference win over UConn this season. Niele Ivey's squad made a Sweet 16 appearance in her second season at the helm and now the Irish look like they could be poised for their first Final Four run since the legendary Muffet McGraw retired.

How to enter the 2023 CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge

The contest is completely free to enter and all brackets must be finalized before the noon ET deadline on Friday, March 17. The winner will receive a trip to the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four in Cleveland. You can also enter the 2023 CBS Sports Men's Bracket Challenge for free any time between Selection Sunday on March 12 and the Thursday, March 16 deadline at noon ET with a trip to the 2024 Men's Final Four in Phoenix on the line.

Players who enter both CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered automatically for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. You can play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports app and you can also run or join a Men's or Women's Bracket Pool with friends. Join now here.

*No purchase necessary. See rules for details.