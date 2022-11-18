IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) drew national headlines a few weeks ago when it defeated West Toronto Prep 96-0. Things won't be so easy for the Ascenders when they travel to Maryland to take on the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps national football rankings, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) on Friday. IMG is ranked No. 10 in the country, but the St. Frances Academy Panthers have played a historically difficult national schedule this season and have come out of it 8-0 ahead of the top-10 showdown.

Kickoff from SECU Stadium in College Park, MD is set for 7 p.m. ET. St. Frances hasn't lost a home game since 2016, and that year also ended with a loss to IMG in the season finale. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

IMG vs. St. Frances Academy date: Friday, Nov. 18

IMG vs. St. Frances Academy time: 7 p.m. ET

What you need to know about St. Frances Academy

St. Frances notched its eighth win in a decisive 34-10 victory against Clarkson North (Mississauga, Ark.). By halftime, the Panthers had built a 20-3 lead, and while Clarkson North has played through an ambitious national schedule this season, the gap in talent between the teams was clear. Prior to that, St. Frances won its previous two games against Arundel (Gambrills, Md.) and St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.) by a combined score of 91-18.

The Panthers are loaded with talent heading to NCAA Division I programs next season, primarily on the defensive line, led by Dashawn Womack. Womack is a composite four-star prospect in the 247Sports 2023 football recruiting rankings, and committed to LSU. Three-star 2023 lineman Sam Greene is bound for USC, while fellow three-star recruit Isaiah Neal is staying closer to home and committed to Pitt. Follow St. Frances Academy's game here.

What you need to know about IMG

The players at West Toronto Prep might have been happy to escape frigid Canadian temperatures with a trip to Florida, but that came at the cost of a 96-0 loss against IMG on November 4. Two Ascenders quarterbacks each threw a pair of touchdown passes, but junior Jayden Bradford and sophomore Ryan Downes needed just 12 total attempts to find them. The majority of IMG's offense came on rushing touchdowns, in which three players combined for five scores in the win.

Three senior IMG linemen will stay in-state to play their college football at Miami, in five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, four-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne and three-star guard Antonio Tripp. In total, IMG boasts 15 seniors that are ranked as three-stars or better. The Ascenders junior class could be even more impressive, and features three five-star prospects in defensive lineman David Stone, running back Jerrick Gibson and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. Follow IMG's game here.

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of IMG vs. St. Frances Academy.