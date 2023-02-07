The top football betting event of the year is just around the corner, as Philadelphia will take on Kansas City in the pro football championship on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Ariz. Both sides were the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences with matching 14-3 regular-season records. These franchises are no strangers to recent success, with both sides winning it all once since 2017. Millions of Philadelphia vs. Kansas City bets will be made, and if you want to get in on the action, a Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus is the perfect way to get started.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLSB. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a bet credit. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register with the sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest Caesars sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLSB and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 3/31/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLSB.

This is one of the best times of the year for USA sports betting in addition to KC vs. PHI. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some ways you may be able to bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Spread: The most classic type of football bet, a wager on the spread is when a bettor takes one side with a handicap attached. For example, Philadelphia is -1.5, meaning a backer of this side would need Philadelphia to win by two points or more for the bet to cash. Kansas City is +1.5, meaning a Kansas City win, or a loss by one point, would cash the underdog side.



Props: These are generally bets on occurrences or non-occurrences during a game. But in the pro football championship, some of the props even extend before the game with books offering lines on the national anthem and the coin toss. The more traditional player props include anytime touchdown scorer as well as passing, rushing and receiving yardage lines for every relevant player.



Boosts: Sportsbooks are looking to attract customers for this game. In addition to deposit bonuses for new players, there are also plenty of boosts, or enhanced odds, available. These are lines that are essentially discounted and can be played up to a certain dollar limit by new or existing customers. For example, a line that is normally -130 could be boosted to +130 for this game.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLSB.

*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, OH, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA and NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). OH: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY:

Click here to talk with someone now about your gambling.

Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling