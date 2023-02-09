Pro football's annual championship takes place on Sunday when Philadelphia faces Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale, Ariz. Both teams enter with matching 16-3 records, including 2-0 in the pro football playoffs as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Philadelphia last won the title in February 2018, while Kansas City won it all two years later. Kansas City vs. Philadelphia could be the most bet-on sporting event of the entire year. Millions of Philadelphia vs. Kansas City bets will be made, and if you want to get in on the action for the big game, a Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus is the perfect way to get started.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLSB. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a bet credit. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register with the sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest Caesars sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLSB and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 3/31/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLSB.

This is one of the best times of the year for USA sports betting in addition to KC vs. PHI. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are several ways you may be able to bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Player to Score two, three or more touchdowns: In addition to first touchdown and anytime touchdown bets, Caesars offers the ability for customers to bet on players scoring multiple touchdowns. The odds are significantly more favorable compared to just one score and it's a solid alternative to root on your favorite players without playing daily fantasy sports.

First Scoring Play: A popular wager for football bettors, Caesars offers wagers on how the first points will be scored in the big game. Philadelphia and Kansas City are offered with touchdown, field goal, or safety.

Score All Quarters: Caesars offers the ability to bet whether Philadelphia and/or Kansas City will or won't score in all four quarters of a pro football game. Depending on the team and generally their offense's success, the odds may be favorable for a YES bet.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLSB.

*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, OH, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA and NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). OH: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY:

Click here to talk with someone now about your gambling.

Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling