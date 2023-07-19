It's official. Lionel Messi has signed with Inter Miami CF and he's expected to make his highly anticipated debut against Cruz Azul on Friday. After his debut in the League Cup this week, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his MLS debut on August 20 against Charlotte FC. Messi will have his work cut out for him if he wants to lead Inter Miami to the playoffs. Inter Miami are ranked last in the MLS Eastern Conference with just 18 points. Messi's debut is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Messi joins Inter Miami just months after winning the World Cup with Argentina. He's also had plenty of success in his club career with both Barcelona and PSG. Messi recorded 672 goals and 269 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona. He's also coming off an impressive season at PSG, which saw him finish with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

Of course, many fans best know Messi for his success as the star of Argentina's national team. He capped a remarkable international run by leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022. Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

