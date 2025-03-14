The third-seeded Maine Black Bears will battle the top-seeded Bryant Bulldogs in the championship game of the America East Tournament on Saturday. Maine advanced with a 57-42 win over second-seeded Vermont, while Bryant downed fourth-seeded Albany 91-78 in Tuesday's semifinals. The Black Bears (20-13, 10-6 America East), who have won three in a row, are 8-10 on the road this season. The Bulldogs (22-11, 14-2 America East), who have won five straight, are 11-3 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Bryant's Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, R.I., is set for 11 a.m. ET. Bryant won both regular-season meetings this season, with the Bulldogs earning an 80-72 win in their last matchup on March 1. Bryant is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Maine vs. Bryant odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

Maine vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -6.5



Maine vs. Bryant over/under: 143.5 points

Maine vs. Bryant money line: Bryant -292, Maine +233

ME: The Black Bears have hit the money line in 12 of their last 17 games (+6.85 units)

BRY: The Bulldogs have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 32 games (+1.96 units)

Maine vs. Bryant streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Bryant

Senior Rafael Pinzon, who missed Tuesday's semifinal win over Albany due to illness, is expected back. In 29 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal in 33.6 minutes. He is connecting on 42.2% of his field goals, including 39.1% from 3-point range, and 88.2% of his free throws. In an 85-74 win over UMBC in Saturday's quarterfinal, he scored 22 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Senior guard Earl Timberlake is one of four Bulldogs averaging double-figure scoring. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in 35.9 minutes. He scored 21 points, while adding four blocks, three rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's semifinal win over Albany. He had 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks in the win over UMBC in the quarterfinals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Maine

Senior guard A.J. Lopez helps power the Black Bears' attack. In 33 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.7 minutes. He is connecting on 47.8% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.9% from 3-point range, and 88% of his free throws. He is coming off a 12-point and two-rebound performance in the semifinal win over Vermont on Tuesday. He had 16 points and two rebounds in a 72-64 win over UMass Lowell in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Senior guard Quion Burns is one of three Maine players averaging double-digit scoring. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the past 14 games, and has three double-doubles on the season. In the last meeting with Bryant on March 1, he scored 15 points, while grabbing six rebounds. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal in 29.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

