With the 2022 NFL season just days away and plenty of offseason player movement from the likes of Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, having prudent advice would help you dominate your office NFL football pool picks. Every point spread in the Week 1 NFL schedule is eight or fewer, so making any Week 1 NFL pool picks will be challenging and fun.

SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the San Francisco 49ers will take care of business against the Chicago Bears.

A pair of sophomore quarterbacks who had forgettable rookie seasons will square off, with Trey Lance taking the mantle in San Francisco against Justin Fields. Both teams operate similar game plans in that they like to run the ball and play sound defense, but the Niners are better in both regards. Lance's promotion adds another running dimension to a team that finished seventh in rushing yards last year. Meanwhile, Chicago was 14th in rushing and didn't make any difference-making additions to its running back room or its offensive line.

On defense, Chicago traded away its best defensive player, Khalil Mack, which will further hamper a unit that ranked 22nd last year. The model projects the 49ers to run all over the Bears to the tune of over 150 yards. On defense, the 49ers are forecasted to harass Fields into multiple turnovers and four sacks. With dominance on both sides of the ball, the 49ers are projected to win outright in nearly 70 percent of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

