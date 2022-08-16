With the new NFL season almost here, it's almost time to make your NFL office pool picks. The expanded regular season means entering your NFL picks each week is an even longer grind. The quarterback carousel churned aggressively during the offseason, with Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson all switching teams. Watson will begin the year serving a six-game suspension, but the other three are expected to start in Week 1. Wilson's Broncos will take on his former team (Seattle) on Monday Night Football, and that grudge match has the potential to be one of the most entertaining battles for your NFL football pool picks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the New Orleans Saints to earn a road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Both teams are in the process of turning over a new leaf, with longtime Saints starter Drew Brees retiring a year ago and the Falcons trading Matt Ryan away this offseason. New Orleans was 9-3 with either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at the helm last season, but lost all five games in which their top two options were unavailable.

Winston is nursing a foot injury, but the torn ACL that cost him last season is healed and new head coach Dennis Allen is hoping he'll be able to steward the offense efficiently with a top-10 defense returning. Meanwhile, the Falcons will turn to Marcus Mariota and appear to be in the process of turning over the roster. The model has the Saints winning in nearly 70 percent of simulations and holding the Falcons to just 17 points on average. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

