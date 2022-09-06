The 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday. It'll feature the defending Super Bowl champion Rams against this year's preseason favorites, the Bills. The latest Week 1 lines from Caesars Sportsbook give Buffalo a 2.5-point edge on the road, so NFL football office pool players have a tough call right out of the gates. That's just one of many projected tight games on the Week 1 NFL schedule, however, as Panthers (-2) vs. Browns, Packers (-1.5) vs. Vikings and Buccaneers (-1.5) vs. Cowboys are all basically coin flips. That's the nature of making NFL pool picks, and there will be plenty of 50-50 type NFL picks to make all season long. In a league where it's common for six or seven underdogs to win outright per week, making NFL picks brings plenty of challenges. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Tennessee Titans pick up the comfortable victory against the New York Giants in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

The Titans claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, and they were able to accomplish that with star running back Derrick Henry (toe) missing half the season. He's expected to be 100% in Week 1, so Tennessee should quickly get back to leaning on the ground game, which means the Titans might not miss receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Eagles, as much as some expect.

New York was just 4-13 last year and struggled mightily on both sides of the ball. The Giants finished the season ranked 31st in scoring offense and 29th in scoring defense, and they didn't make any major moves to shore up either unit. SportsLine's model projects that quarterback Daniel Jones barely clears 200 yards of passing against a tough Titans defense. Tennessee wins this one almost 70% of the time, making it a safe pick for Week 1 NFL office pool picks. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.