The NFL preseason is over, which means it's time to make NFL office pool picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8 between the Rams and Bills. Both are once again considered 2023 Super Bowl contenders, making for a tough decision for your Week 1 NFL picks. There are eight games on the NFL schedule with NFL spreads of 3.5 points or less, but you'll need to get off to a strong start if you want to win your NFL football pool picks.

Russell Wilson was traded this offseason and his first game with the Broncos will be against his old team, the Seahawks. A motivated Wilson should make the Broncos one of the most popular picks in NFL pool picks, but Pete Carroll should also know Wilson better than anybody. So which side should you back with your NFL predictions? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Blockbuster trades were commonplace in the AFC West this offseason and the Raiders made a big offseason addition when they acquired Davante Adams from the Packers. However, the Chargers are expecting to take a big step forward of their own in Justin Herbert's third season.

Herbert threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns in his second season and Mike Williams and Keenan Allen could be a difficult matchup for a Raiders squad that allowed 29 passing touchdowns last year. The two teams split their series a year ago, but the Chargers outgained the Raiders by a total of 261 yards in those two games. The model has Los Angeles winning in well over 60 percent of its simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

