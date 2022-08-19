NFL pick'em contests usually have users pick games straight-up. That might seem simple enough, but the Week 1 NFL schedule presents plenty of games that could go either way. All 16 games have NFL spreads within one score, while six games are projected to finish within a field goal. Even if your strategy is following Vegas' lead with your NFL office pool picks, there are plenty of tough calls to make in Week 1 of the NFL schedule, which begins on Sept. 8.

Surviving Week 1 is just the first step when entering any NFL picks. It's an 18-week grind, and winning your NFL football pool picks means knowing when to back or fade NFL favorites on a weekly basis in your NFL predictions. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Baltimore Ravens will pick up a road win over the New York Jets.

The Ravens have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL over the past decade. They've made the playoffs three out of the last four years and have won at least eight games every season since 2016. The same certainly can't be said of the Jets, a team that hasn't made the NFL playoffs since 2010. In fact, New York has won an average of just 4.5 games per season since 2016, so fading it has been a winning strategy for NFL football picks.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 6-point road favorite in this matchup. SportsLine's model actually has even more confidence in the Ravens, saying they win straight up more than 70% of the time. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.