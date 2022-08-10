The 2022 NFL season is approaching quickly and NFL fans everywhere will make weekly NFL picks. Fresh off their first Super Bowl since moving to Los Angeles, the Rams will hang their banner at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8 before taking on the Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. That's one of four games on the Week 1 NFL schedule between teams that made the playoffs in 2021. With such close matchups across the league each week, consistently nailing your football picks could be a serious challenge. But if you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Washington Commanders will open their season with a strong win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The Commanders made a splash this offseason when they acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. The one-time Pro Bowler completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,564 yards and 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions as the starter in Indianapolis last season and should bring added stability to a Washington roster that has several attractive pieces. Terry McLaurin signed an offseason extension and should benefit enormously from improved overall target quality in 2022.

McLaurin tallied 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons despite a revolving door at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are hoping that Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson can guide a young roster. That's a big reason why the model has the Commanders winning in well over 60 percent of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

