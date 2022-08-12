The 2022 NFL schedule kicks off in less than a month, so it's time to start thinking about your NFL office pool picks. The NFL, in particular, is a tough league to predict. We're coming off a season where the Cincinnati Bengals, triple-digit underdogs to win the Super Bowl entering the season, came within inches of winning it all. Underdogs won over 100 games straight-up in 2021, so there are no guarantees on a week-to-week basis for your football picks. Given that rate of upsets, office football pools bring plenty of challenges, but there are big rewards for those who consistently nail their NFL predictions. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Tennessee Titans beat the New York Giants.

Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture last season and brings back many key pieces from that squad. The Titans traded top receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason, but they're hoping the addition of Robert Woods and Treylon Burks will offset that loss. They also return a healthy Derrick Henry, who missed over half of the 2021 season with a toe injury.

The model is projecting that Tennessee's new-look offense will put up 26 points in its season-opener. The Giants finished 31st in the league in scoring offense last season, and the model says they'll only muster 18 points against what appears to be a stingy Tennessee defense. Tennessee wins straight-up almost 70 percent of the time, making it a safe choice for Week 1 NFL picks. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

