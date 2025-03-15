The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-7) and No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) will meet in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Maryland won seven of its final eight games during the regular season, and it is coming off an 88-65 win over No. 7 seed Illinois on Friday. Michigan suffered a three-game losing streak to close the regular season, but it bounced back with an 86-68 win over No. 6 seed Purdue in the quarterfinals. The Terrapins notched a 71-65 win on March 5 in the lone meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The latest Maryland vs. Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus list Maryland as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 150.5.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Maryland vs. Michigan (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Maryland -4.5

Maryland is coming off one of its most impressive performances of the season, racing out to a 57-31 halftime lead in an 88-65 win over Illinois on Friday. The Terrapins led by as many as 36 points in the second half, as Rodney Rice scored 26 points and hit seven 3-pointers. They shot 11 of 23 from 3-point range as a team, and they held a 22-0 advantage in points off turnovers. SportsLine's model has Maryland covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Under 150

The Terrapins are coming off a fantastic offensive performance, but it has been their defense that has been their calling card down the stretch. They have held five straight opponents to 65 points or less, including Michigan in the lone regular-season meeting. Neither team shot better than 44% from the floor in that contest, with the game going Under 155.5 points. The total is set even lower for the rematch, but the high-stakes nature of this game is one reason why the model still has the Under cashing almost 60% of the time.

