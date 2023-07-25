With training camp beginning for the New England professional football team, the squad finds itself in a very unfamiliar situation in the 21st century, a longshot to win its division. New England is +800 (risk $100 to win $800) to win its division in the football futures on Caesars Sportsbook MA and has the longest odds in the division. New England is +250 to make the playoffs on Caesars Sportsbook MA after missing the postseason last year for just the fourth time in 22 seasons. Is this the opportunity for Massachusetts sports betting fans to back the New England professional football team in a future bet? The team's starting quarterback is entering his third season, the defense still has some top playmakers and they have arguably the greatest coach in football history at the helm.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sporting events:

Spread: These are one of the most popular bets on Caesars Sportsbook MA and consist of betting on a game's result based on how many points one team is the favorite or underdog by. For example, if Boston is a 2-point favorite, it would need to win by three or more points to win the bet. A 1-point victory or a loss would lose the bet and a 2-point victory is a push.

90 minutes: This is one of the most popular bets and with the biggest event in women's soccer underway, there are plenty of games to make this wager. These bets allow a sports bettor to pick either team to win or bet on a draw. This bet does not factor in overtime and as opposed to a money line in football or other sports, a tie will not give you your money back.

Double result: To win this bet, a sports bettor must pick the correct team leading at halftime and at the final whistle. You can bet on either team to have the lead at halftime or the score to be tied and you do the same for the final. You can bet the same team winning at halftime and the final outcome, or maybe you want to include a draw at halftime or the final paired with another team.

