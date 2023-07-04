The Boston professional baseball team had the best record of any team finishing in last place in its division last year. This season is appearing eerily similar, only Boston is even better. Boston finished with a losing record last season, but has sported a winning record and is in the best division in baseball. There are opportunities for Massachusetts sports betting fans to capitalize on trends though. Boston still ranks in the top half in baseball on the run line through 85 games with a 44-41 record. The run line is equivalent to a point spread in basketball or football, most commonly with a spread of 1.5 runs. Boston has been even better on the run line following a win with a record of 27-15. Is this a trend that will continue throughout the season? It's something to consider for sports bettors looking to juice up the summer on Caesars Sportsbook MA.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MA in 2023:

Money line: This is solely picking what team will win a certain game, regardless of how many points that team wins by. One team is listed as the favorite with more money needed to be wagered to return more money. But betting on the underdog allows for a bigger payday. For example, a -200 favorite means you'd need to wager $200 to return $100 on that team to win. A +185 underdog would return $185 on a $100 bet.

Parlay: These can generate a huge payday as a sports bettor makes wagers from multiple games and combines them into one bet. A three-leg parlay at -110 odds each pays out at roughly 6-1 odds, but all three must be correct for the parlay to win. If one leg is incorrect, the entire bet loses.

Double Result (baseball): These are most common in football and basketball, but why not have some fun with these over the summer during baseball season? Without a clearly labeled halftime, the first half of a baseball game is the result after five innings. Therefore, if you bet Boston/Boston, Boston would need to lead the game after the fifth inning and win the game. Another option is Tie/Boston and in that case, the score would need to be tied after the fifth inning then Boston wins the game for the wager to win.

