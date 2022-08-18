Mexico will have a familiar look when El Tri takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will get underway in November. Mexico's new 2022 World Cup kits feature their traditional green top that was inspired by Quetzalcoatl, one of Mexico's major deities, according to a release. The Mexican women's national team debuted the green kit in a CONCACAF W Championship match against the United States on July 11. Mexico has traditionally worn green home jerseys, dating all the way back to the 1958 World Cup. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Fanatics

Mexico is making its eighth consecutive appearance in the World Cup, but El Tri will look for better results this time around in Qatar. Mexico has made it to the Round of 16 in each of its last seven appearances, but have failed to reach the quarterfinals since 1986.

El Tri will have to play well if they want to advance out of Group C of Qatar 2022. Mexico will be paired against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Qatar. The Mexican men's national team begins the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Poland on Nov. 22. Before Mexico takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new El Tri jerseys and more Mexico gear.

Ready to get the hottest World Cup gear today? See the newly-launched Mexico jerseys today and support the team this year. Shop now.