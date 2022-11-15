The wait is almost over for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to get underway and the Mexico National Team is ready to take the pitch. The Mexican women's national team debuted the highly-anticipated Mexico World Cup kit in July during the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, and now fans will see these jerseys in action yet again when the men's team takes the field on November 22. Mexico's new 2022 World Cup kit features a traditional green top with a scaly, serpent-like pattern across the chest that draws inspiration from Mexican deity Quetzalcoatl and pays homage to the jerseys worn by the team in the 1950s. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico will make their eighth straight World Cup appearance in Qatar 2022, and the pressure is on to advance further than they have in recent trips. El Tri last advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals in 1986 when the World Cup was played in Mexico City, but were eliminated in a draw with West Germany.

Andres Guardado-led Mexico and Lionel Messi-led Argentina are both in Group C for the 2022 World Cup and will play each other on November 26. The two teams are favored to make it out of the first round of the tournament, with Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, and Saudi Arabia making up the rest of the group.

The Mexican men's national team begins the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Poland on Nov. 22.

