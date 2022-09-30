The last time Mexico hosted the World Cup, it also matched its best showing in the world tournament with a quarterfinals appearance and a sixth-place finish in 1986. That year, the Mexican kit was a traditional green jersey adorned with the Mexican crest on the left breast and Adidas' trademark three-stripes running from the collar down the length of the sleeves. For the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico will sport an updated look to that classic uniform, with ambitions of making it to the quarterfinals and beyond for the first time in nearly 40 years. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Manager Tata Martino will lean on veterans with years of international experience in what appears to be the swan song for several of Mexico's last generation of players. Advancement from Group C will be challenging since Mexico will have to contend with a perennial World Cup powerhouse in Argentina and a tricky Saudi Arabia side in addition to Poland. However, veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will mind the net and young forward Alexis Vega should bring a renewed energy to the attack.

Getting off to a fast start will be key for Mexico, which opens with a match against Poland on November 22. The last time the two countries met came in 2017, when Mexico won 1-0 on a goal from Raul Jimenez, who leads the national team in goals scored in 2022, with three. Mexico opened its last World Cup in 2018 with a surprise win against Germany and will look for another positive result when it begins this year's tournament in the fall. Before Mexico takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new El Tri jerseys and more Mexico gear.

