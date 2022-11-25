The Mexico Men's National Team have begun their 2022 FIFA World Cup run and the quest to make it out of the group stage for the eighth season in a row is on. With millions of enthusiastic El Tri fans looking to support their club and country, the 2022 Mexico World Cup kit is one of the most popular Qatar 2022 jerseys out there. The 2022 Mexico World Cup jerseys feature a slightly updated crest with the famed eagle holding a soccer ball modeled after the Adidas Telstar ball of 1970. It also has Mexico outlined in bold letters on the badge. The Mexico home jerseys are traditional green with a wavy pattern, while the Mexico away kits are white with an Aztec design. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico qualified for the FIFA World Cup and made it out of the group stage the last seven cycles, but they've been eliminated in the Round of 16 in each of those seasons. Now, Tata Martino will hope to make a run to the quarterfinals or deeper in his first World Cup as the manager. Martino was most recently a manager for Atlanta United in the MLS, but also led the Argentine national team for two seasons.

He has an mix of mid-20s talents like Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez and Hirving Lozano to go with a group of grizzled veterans like Andres Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa and Hector Moreno who have loads of previous World Cup experience. The Mexicans are in Group C along with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia and then would have a challenging draw into the knockout rounds with either France or Denmark as the likely opponent.

