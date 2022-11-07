The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is right around the corner, and the Mexico National Team is ready to take on the competition in style. Mexico's new 2022 World Cup kit features a traditional green top with a scaly, serpent-like pattern across the chest that pays homage to the green jerseys the team has worn for home games since the 1950s. The Mexican women's national team debuted the highly-anticipated Mexico World Cup kit on July 11 during the the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

This won't be El Tri's first time playing on the World Cup stage, and the goal this year is to make it further in the tournament than ever before. Mexico will make its eighth consecutive World Cup appearance later this month, but the team has not made it past the Round of 16 since 1986, when Diego Maradona helped get the team to the quarterfinals. That was the year Argentina won the World Cup in Mexico City, and captain Andres Guardado and El Tri will try to exact revenge on the international rival when the two see each other in Group C at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar along with Poland and Saudi Arabia, two teams that haven't made it past the World Cup group stages since 1986 and 1994, respectfully.

The Mexican men's national team begins the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Poland on Nov. 22.

