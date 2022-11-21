The Mexico men's national team is on the hunt for the country's first ever World Cup victory, and they will do so in style. El Tri will don a stylish new kit that takes inspiration from the country's culture while also paying homage to the teams before them. The new 2022 Mexico World Cup kit features a traditional green top with a scaly, serpent-like pattern across the chest that gives a nod to the green jerseys the team has worn for home games since the 1950s while also drawing inspiration from Mexican deity Quetzalcoatl. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico is one of the favorites to advance out of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with their toughest competition being Argentina. The Lionel Messi-led team is also one of the favorites to win it all in the latest World Cup odds, so Mexico will look to secure as many wins as possible going up against one of the best teams in the world. Poland and Saudi Arabia round out Group C.

El Tri has qualified for 17 World Cups, including this year's tournament in Qatar. They have reached the quarterfinals twice, in 1970 and in 1986, but have not advanced further. The 1986 team, led by Diego Maradona, was eliminated by a German side that was defeated in the final match by Argentina, 3-2.

