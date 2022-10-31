The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20 and the Mexican National Team will be in Group C with an opening match against Poland on Nov. 22. El Tri fans can get their Mexico World Cup jerseys now to support the Mexican National Team as they make their eighth consecutive appearance in the World Cup. This year's 2022 Mexico World Cup jerseys feature El Tri's famed eagle holding a soccer ball modeled after the Adidas Telstar ball of 1970 with Mexico outlined in bold letters below. The traditional green jersey has zigzagging stripes and contouring across the body and red Adidas stripes along the shoulders. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico finished second in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying behind Canada only by goal differential to qualify for its eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup. El Tri has made the Round of 16 in their last seven appearances, but hasn't managed to win a game in the knockout rounds. However, Tata Martino is hoping that a strong blend of experience and talented young players who are playing at some of the biggest clubs in the world can help Mexico into the quarterfinals and beyond.

Captained by Andres Guardado, who is one cap away from passing Claudio Suarez for the most in Mexico's history, the Mexican National Team won't have an easy path through the group stage with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland to contend with. However, Argentina finished second in its group in 2018 before being eliminated in the Round of 16 and was a distant second to Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia hasn't advanced to the knockout rounds since 1994 and Poland hasn't been past the group stage since 1986. Before Mexico takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new El Tri jerseys and more Mexico gear.

