The green jerseys with the eagle crest of the Mexican National Team have been a fixture in of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup, and El Tri will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup run on Tuesday against Poland. This year, the Mexico World Cup kits have been slightly updated with the famed eagle holding a soccer ball. The design is modeled after the Adidas Telstar ball of 1970 and has "Mexico" outlined in bold letters below. The Adidas jerseys have zigzagged contouring on their green home jerseys, while the white away kits feature an Aztec design. You can buy Mexico's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The kit also features Mexico's revamped crest, which was first revealed last December. The crest has underwent seven changes since it was first introduced in 1930. See the new Mexico 2022 World Cup kit here.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," James Webb, Adidas senior product designer, said in the release. "The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest. We hope it will help be a symbol to bring the players and fans together as they meet with their toughest opponents."

Mexico is making its eighth consecutive World Cup appearance and has advanced past the group stage in the last seven World Cup cycles. However, El Tri have been eliminated in the Round of 16 in every season, most recently losing 2-0 to Brazil in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This time around, Mexico will have Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia to contend with in Group C.

Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado will captain the Mexican National team at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the El Tri legend recently became the most capped player in the nation's history when he made his 178th international appearance in a friendly against Colombia. The 36-year-old leads a World Cup roster with plenty of international experience, as 11 players have a minimum of 40 career international caps.

The Mexican men's national team begins the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Poland on Nov. 22.

