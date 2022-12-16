The only loss between Miami-Central and American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) this season was the latter's defeat to Chaminade-Madonna in mid-September. On Friday, the Rockets, which are the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, will either have their season end with their first loss, or they will hand the No. 10 Patriots their second. Last season, Central defeated American Heritage early in the state playoffs, 41-28, but this season, they meet in the 2022 FHSAA 2M Football State Championship.

Kickoff from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Central has won three consecutive state championships, while the Patriots' last title came during the 2020 season. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Miami-Central

Central won its state semifinal matchup against Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.) 39-21. Senior quarterback Keyone Jenkins ran the offense efficiently, and finished 14-for-19 with 257 passing yards and two touchdowns. His two top two receivers in the win were senior Lamar Seymore, who finished with three receptions for 86 yards and a score, and junior Lawayne McCoy, who also made three catches for 88 yards. Senior wide receiver Corey Washington had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Jenkins is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com 2023 composite football rankings, and is committed to Auburn. Through all games this season, he has 2,128 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Central's top overall 2023 recruit is defensive end Rueben Bain, who has an incredible 28 sacks this season and had three tackles for loss against Lakewood. Follow Central's game here.

What you need to know about American Heritage

The Patriots won by a touchdown in their semifinal matchup against Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.) last weekend, 21-14. Running back Mark Fletcher was key to the victory, after he ran for 88 yards with two touchdowns on 18 carries. Senior quarterback Blake Murphy only had to throw 14 passes in the game, but completed 12 of them for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Most of those passing yards went to five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who finished with 137 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Inniss is committed to Ohio State University, as was Fletcher, until he chose to re-open his recruitment on November 16. The Patriots' secondary is highlighted with four-star cornerback Damari Brown, four-star NC State safety commit Daemon Fagan and three-star Missouri cornerback commit Shamar McNeil. Follow American Heritage's game here.

