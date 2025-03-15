The Michigan State Spartans (27-5, 17-3) and the Wisconsin Badgers (25-8, 13-7) are set to square off in a 2025 Big Ten Tournament semifinal battle Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Spartans enter Saturday's game on an eight-game winning streak and on the heels of defeating the Oregon Ducks, 74-64, in the quarterfinal round on Friday. The Badgers have won three of their last four games, including Friday's 86-70 quarterfinal victory against the UCLA Bruins.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds from SportsLine consensus list Michigan State as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 144.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Wisconsin +3.5

Wisconsin is coming off a blowout win over UCLA on Friday, knocking down 19 of 32 attempts from 3-point range. The Badgers tied the Big Ten Tournament record for made 3-pointers in a game, as all-Big Ten guard John Tonje hit all six of his attempts from beyond the arc. Tonje scored a game-high 26 points and only had to play 27 minutes in the comfortable win. The Badgers were without fifth-year guard Max Klesmit in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Over 144.5

The Badgers are facing an elite defensive team on Saturday, but they appear to be up for the challenge following their scorching performance from 3-point range on Friday. They shot 32 triples in the first meeting between these teams, so Michigan State's perimeter defense did not dissuade them from sticking to their game plan. The Spartans only took 15 triples in their win over Oregon in the quarterfinals, but they hit seven of them en route to a 74-point outing. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 225-165 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Saturday right here.