Nationally-ranked teams from just outside of Atlanta will put their undefeated records on the line this Friday when the No. 18 team in the nation, Mill Creek, visits No. 8 Buford. Mill Creek is looking for a better finish this season than last year's early exit in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 7A State Playoffs. Buford is a defending 6A state champion, and has held four of its six opponents this season to seven points or fewer.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Tom Riden Stadium at Buford. Despite the proximity to each other, the programs haven't had a matchup in the past two decades. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

A part of the CBS Sports family, MaxPreps is America's Source for High School Sports. In partnership with nearly 250,000 varsity coaches in the United States, it strives to cover every team, every game and every player. MaxPreps publishes and preserves athletic accomplishments by recording game-by-game stats and sharing highlights with award-winning photography and video clips. It's a site trusted by millions in prep sports, and it's also a great source to get high school football scores for your area now.

How to track Mill Creek vs. Buford

Mill Creek vs. Buford date: Friday, Oct. 14

Mill Creek vs. Buford time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Mill Creek vs. Buford game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about Buford

The Wolves grinded out a win against Collins Hill last week, 23-3, although the result wasn't in doubt for much of the game, the overall offensive performance was a bit stagnant on Buford's end. Senior quarterback Dylan Wittke started the game, but Tristan Gabrels finished it. Both quarterbacks have been used all season, but Gabrels hit on long second half passes of 32 yards to Tyshun White and 45 yards to KJ Bolden.

Otherwise, Justice Haynes is the focal point of the Wolves offense. The senior running back is committed to Alabama, and ran for 61 yards with the first touchdown in last week's win. Wittke is a three-star Virginia Tech commit, and Buford has other three-star senior prospects committed to NCAA Division I programs in offensive tackle Paul Mubenga (LSU) and linebacker Ryan McKinnis (Appalachian State). Buford's 2024 class is led by Bolden, who is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports football recruiting rankings, as well as five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston. Follow Buford's game here.

What you need to know about Mill Creek

Mill Creek put the hurting on Central Gwinnett last week in a 58-7 win. Senior quarterback Hayden Clark completed nearly 79% of his passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Three-star wide receiver and Eastern Michigan commit Makhail Wood was responsible for most of those yards through the air, after he grabbed five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior Brendan Jenkins came away with the other score as part of his 67 receiving yards.

The Hawks' top player is five-star defensive back Caleb Downs, who is committed to Alabama. Although he is projected to play in the Tide's secondary at the next level, he does a little bit of everything for Mill Creek on both sides of the ball. Junior defensive end Cole Mullins could also be problematic for Buford's quarterback duo on Friday, as he has four sacks this season and comes off the edge with a 6-4, 240-pound frame. Follow Mill Creek's game here.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Mill Creek vs. Buford

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of Mill Creek vs. Buford. Visit MaxPreps now to follow the action, plus get high school scores from around the nation, insider news, and much, much more.