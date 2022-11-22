It is a busy time of year in the sports world, and if you haven't placed your first legal sports bet yet, this is a perfect time to do so. Whether you are interested in soccer's big international tournament or want to follow your favorite basketball player's season, there are a multitude of opportunities to bet on sports in the U.S. If you are brand new to USA sports betting, learning which sports betting terms correspond with what sport can seem a bit overwhelming. Below we have put together a quick, helpful sports betting guide to get you started. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: If football is your favorite, spread betting is for you. Against the spread: Your fellow football fanatics love this betting style. If Philadelphia is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Indianapolis, Philly must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Indianapolis can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Money line: If you can't get enough to soccer's biggest tournament, this is how to wager on it. If Argentina is listed as a -200 favorite against Mexico, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on the United States to return $100 on that side to win. If Mexico is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: Play along with your favorite basketball team with this betting style. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Boston and Atlanta is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.

Outright: Perhaps the simplest wager you can place, an outright bet requires you to select what team or athlete you think will win an entire event. This method is very popular for betting on golf tournaments and title fights, both of which take over the weekend sports schedule this time of year.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win.

Teaser: This is a kind of parlay bet where you can adjust the point spread. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Prop bet: This widely popular betting style involves wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and often focuses on individual player performances. Popular prop bets include how many yards a running back will tally or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Push: Occasionally, neither team will be able to cover the spread, which results in a "tie" or push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Philadelphia and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

