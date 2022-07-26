Want to get into sports betting but not sure how? Intimidated by all the different sports betting terms you see used? If betting on sports looks fun but scary, there is no need to worry. Mobile sportsbooks are fun and easy to use, and learning all the ways to wager is less scary than you think. Autumn is a season when a lot of major sports play at the same time, so now is the perfect time to brush up on all the most popular sports betting terms. Here is a helpful guide to get your started and have you wagering like a pro in no time. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: Football is one of the biggest sports to bet on, and placing a spread bet is the best way to do it. If Los Angeles is a 10.5-point favorite in a game, that side must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. If Cincinnati is a 10.5-point underdog, that side has to win outright or lose by 10 or fewer to cover.

Money line: Baseball season is in full swing right now, and using a money line bet will get you in on the action. If Los Angeles is a -260 favorite, a $260 bet can return $100 if they win. If San Francisco is a +260 underdog, a $100 bet could return $260.

Over-under: This kind of bet is commonly used for basketball, where you wager on whether the total of the final two scores is over or under what the sportsbook predicts it will be before the game. If the over-under for a game between Memphis and Los Angeles is 228, you'll wager on whether the combined number of points falls over or under that total.

Outright: An outright bet is the most simple bet you can place because you choose one athlete to win an entire event. This is a perfect way to wager on single-player events like golf tournaments, car races, horse races and title fights.

Parlay: Parlay bets are popular because they can produce a big reward, but they can also be very risky. If you bet on five baseball teams to win their games in a single day, all five must win for the bet to be a winner.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of your favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. You could even place a prop bet on whether a pitcher logs a certain number of strikeouts in his outing.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Push: A push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Los Angeles' pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against New England and then wins the game 30-27, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks adjust certain odds as a game unfolds, so you can place your bets in real-time. Live bets are perfect for baseball because you can bet on a batter to hit a home run or whether a pitcher will strike out the side just before the inning starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

