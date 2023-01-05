Professional football has reached the most exciting part of its season, and more fans than ever are betting on sports in the USA now that online sportsbooks are legal in over 30 states. If your state recently legalized U.S. sports betting and you want to bet on football, you may be wondering where to start. Which sports betting terms work best for wagering on football? What is the sports betting terminology I should know before placing my first bet? Below, we have put together a quick betting guide to help you get started. Before you know it, you will be placing your first bet at a legal online sportsbook like a pro. Below we have put together a quick, helpful sports betting guide and sports betting glossary to get you started. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: The best way to wager on football is with a spread bet. If Jacksonville is the 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee, then Jacksonville must win by at least 8 points to cover the spread. Tennessee can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Money line: If Winnipeg is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Vancouver, you'd need to bet $200 on Winnipeg to return $100 on that side to win. Vancouver as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Over-under: A must for basketball fans everywhere. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and Atlanta is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.

Outright: Perhaps the easiest bet you can place, an outright bet requires you to wager on who you think will win an entire sporting event. This method is especially popular when betting on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay that lets you adjust the points spread for football games and lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Prop bet: This widely popular betting style focuses on outcomes other than the final score of a game involving a single player's performance. Popular player props include how many rushing yards a running back will tally or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.

Futures: Sportsbooks don't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a sort of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

