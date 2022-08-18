With online sports betting legalized in more states, more sports fans than ever are placing their first bets on their favorite teams. If you haven't checked out mobile sports betting before, you are probably curious as to how it all works. With legal sports betting, you may be able to skip the in-person experience of being in a crowded casino, but even in the comfort of your own home, online sports betting can be a little intimidating if you don't know the popular sports betting terminology. To make your introduction to sports betting terms less scary, we have put together a list of popular sports bets for you to get familiar with. Before you know if, you'll be placing your first bet at a legal online sportsbook like a pro. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: Football is a huge draw in the sports betting world, so you need to know how to place a spread bet. If Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite against San Francisco, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Money line: Baseball is king right now, and betting on the money line gets you closer to the action. If Los Angeles is a -200 favorite, a $200 bet can return $100 if they win. If San Francisco is a +200 underdog, a $100 bet could return $200.

Over-under: Before a basketball game, sportsbooks will set the Over-Under, which is the total of both teams' final scores. If the Over-Under for Boston vs. Chicago is 210, you can bet whether the total will fall over or under that number.

Outright: If you want to wager on pro golf and car racing during their playoffs in August, an outright bet is the way to go. You simply pick who you think will win an entire event or race and place your bet.

Parlay: A parlay bet involves wagering on tow or more sides as part of one bet, which means it is both riskier but also more rewarding. If you wager on a four-team parlay, all four sides have to win for the bet to be a winner.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of your favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. You could even place a prop bet on whether a pitcher logs a certain number of strikeouts in his outing.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Push: A push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Los Angeles' pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against New England and then wins the game 30-27, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: You can place a live bet no matter what sport you are following because sportsbooks update certain outcomes while games are taking place. You can wager on anything from whether a batter will hit a home run to how many points the home football team will score in the first half of a big game.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

