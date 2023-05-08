Sports betting has terminology of its own, which can be confusing for new bettors. An up-to-date sports betting guide can make it easy to learn the common sports betting terms, though. With more states across the country continuing to legalize U.S. sports betting, it is important to learn the top terms before opening an account at any one of the USA sports betting sites. From simple phrases like spread and total to more complex terms such as double chance and hook, sports betting has a language of its own. The sports betting glossary below can prepare you for opening an account at one of the top USA sportsbooks like Caesars Sportsbook.

There are basic sports book terms to learn before opening a mobile sports betting account at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 3/31/2023).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: One of the most popular ways to bet on a game is by wagering against the spread, which is the number of points that the favorite is expected to win by. If one team is favored by 7.5 points, bettors can choose whether the favorite will win by eight-plus points or if the underdog can stay within seven points.

Futures: The pro football season is still five months away, but there are already odds listed for next season's winner. A futures bet is placed on the winner of an event that will take place later in a season or a tournament, such as the football season or the current baseball season.

Money line: If you are glued to hockey this time of year, this is how to wager on it. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Vegas to return $100 on that side to win. If Edmonton is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

Over-under: This number can be used for a variation of bets, including the total number of runs in a game or a team's season win total. If a game has an Over-Under of 7.5, the teams will need to combine for at least eight runs to go Over the total.

Outright: While betting on individual games is the most popular way to wager on sports, you can also place bets on the outright winner of a league or tournament. Golf tournaments are one of the sports with outright betting options every week, as only one golfer will be atop the leaderboard at the end of the weekend.

Parlay: A parlay is a single wager that combines multiple bets into one ticket with a larger payout. The potential win increases with every bet that is added to the parlay, but every bet must win for the ticket to cash.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay that lets you adjust the points spread for football games and lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Prop bet: Some bettors stick to wagering on which team will win a game, but there are various other ways to bet in the form of prop bets. These are different in every sport, ranging from a baseball player's total number of hits to a golfer's second-round score.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a sort of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: This is the total money wagered at a sportsbook, usually referencing a specific game or the overall numbers for a month. The handle can help identify which side of a game the public is wagering on.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

First player to score: There might not be a more exciting bet to make on a basketball game than the first player to score, as the bet will usually be decided within the first minute of the game. Every starter has odds offered for this prop, making it a great way to get involved from the first whistle.

Listed pitchers: This will be an important term to be familiar with as baseball betting odds start to pop up at sportsbooks. Bets are generally voided if the listed pitchers do not start the game, but it is important to read the house rules at your sportsbook.

Juice: This term refers to the amount charged by the sportsbooks to take a bet, and it can be called the vig or rake as well. If a bet is -110 on both sides, a bettor needs to wager $110 to win $100, with the $10 being the juice.

Cover: If a team is favored by 1.5 runs, they cover the spread if they win by at least two. Baseball generally has the smallest spreads due to the nature of the sport.

Buying points: Sportsbooks allow their customers to add points to the spread or the total to make it a more favorable wager, such as taking a basketball underdog spread from +5.5 to +7.5. However, the bettor's payout also decreases when they buy points.

Liability: Sportsbooks generally want to limit the liability, or exposure, that they have on one side of a bet. For example, if 90% of the handle is on one team to win a game, the sportsbook has a large liability on that contest.

Chalk: This is a simple term that can be used interchangeably with the betting favorite. It is a common term during the college basketball tournament, as the chalk strategy involves taking the top teams to advance to the championship.

Puck line: The puck line is hockey's version of the point spread, usually set at 1.5 goals. It can be difficult for teams to win by multiple goals, so the favorite to win is generally an underdog to win by two goals.

Middle: Bettors can take both sides of the same game with the hope of winning both wagers. If a bettor wagers on one team at -5.5 and another team at +6.5, both bets would win if the favorite wins by exactly six points.

Cash out: Some sportsbooks allow you to cash out of a bet early if you want to minimize your losses or guarantee a profit. This term can also be used for withdrawing money out of your sports betting account.

Pick'em: Sportsbooks sometimes choose to make a game a pick'em, which means there is no favorite or underdog. The point spread is zero, so the winner of the game is also the winner against the spread.

Nickel: This is jargon for a $500 bet. If you go to a sportsbook and bet a "nickel," you are generally putting $500 on the line.

Key numbers: Some sports have key numbers that are important to look for, especially football. The common scoring increments are 3, 6 and 7, so point spreads are generally set around those key numbers.



Odds-on favorite: If the favorite is priced higher than even money (+100), they are referred to as the odds-on favorite. A tennis player that is -140 to win the tournament would be an example of this term.



Rotation number: Sportsbooks assign identification numbers to betting options, which is what bettors use to place bets at the counter. These are important to be aware of before placing an in-person wager.



Hold: This is the amount of money that the sportsbook keeps after paying out winning bets. The hold is usually higher with futures bets than it is with individual games, so it can be harder to profit in the futures market.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook IL

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook OH

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.