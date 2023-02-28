Sports betting sites continue to expand across the United States, giving more people the ability to wager on the upcoming college basketball tournament and the beginning of baseball season. With so many first-time bettors starting to bet on sports in the USA, it is important to be familiar with some of the key sports betting terms. It is also critical to maximize your deposit by using a sportsbook promo code when you open your mobile sports betting account. Caesars Sportsbook has odds for every major sport, including basketball, golf, auto racing and baseball, so it is the perfect place for USA sports bettors to get started. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: One of the most common ways to bet on a game is the spread, which is the number of points that the favorite is expected to win by. If Phoenix is a 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento, bettors who take Phoenix would need the favorite to win by at least six points. Alternatively, Sacramento backers would need the underdog to stay within five points or pull off an upset.

Money line: If you are glued to hockey this time of year, this is how to wager on it. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Vegas to return $100 on that side to win. If Edmonton is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

Over-under: This is the total number of points/runs/goals that are expected to be scored in a game. Bettors have to determine how they think each team will fare against the opposing defense before wagering on the total.

Outright: There is no better time to bet on outright winners than now, as this term refers to a player or team winning a tournament. There will be 68 teams competing for the top title in college basketball, which means there are longshot odds for some of the teams to win the tournament outright.

Parlay: The college basketball tournament is a great time to put together a parlay, which combines multiple bets into one ticket. With so many games happening at once, a parlay can be a way to earn a big payout in no time.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay that lets you adjust the points spread for football games and lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Prop bet: Some bettors stick to wagering on which team will win a game, but there are various other ways to bet in the form of prop bets. These are different in every sport, ranging from a quarterback's total number of passing yards to a golfer's second-round score.

Futures: The pro football season just ended earlier this month, but there are already odds listed for next season's winner. A futures bet is placed on the winner of an event that will take place later in a season or a tournament, such as the upcoming baseball or football season.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a sort of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: Sportsbooks will adjust certain outcomes as a game progresses, so you can bet along with your favorite teams. Live betting is especially fun during baseball games, when you can wager between innings and win before the next one starts.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

First player to score: There might not be a more exciting bet to make on a basketball game than the first player to score, as the bet will usually be decided within the first minute of the game. Every starter has odds offered for this prop, making it a great way to get involved from the opening tip.

Listed pitchers: This will be an important term to be familiar with as baseball betting odds start to pop up at sportsbooks. Bets are generally voided if the listed pitchers do not start the game, but it is important to read the house rules at your sportsbook.

