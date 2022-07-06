Now that sports betting is legal in 30 states, it seems like there are advertisements for mobile sports books around every corner. If online sports betting is newly legal in your state, you may want to check it out, but are a little intimidated by how it works. With all the different sports betting terms and sports betting boosts out there, it can be very easy to get overwhelmed. But learning the difference between a point spread and a prop bet doesn't have to scare you away. To help ease you into a fun sports betting experience, we've put together a helpful betting guide to get you started. Check out the sports betting terminology to see which betting style is right for you, and you will be betting on sports bet like a pro.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: This method is very commonly used in online sports betting and is the most popular way to bet on sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a football team is listed as the -8.5 favorite, that side must win by nine points or more to cover the spread. A team listed at +8.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by eight points or fewer to cover.

Money line: Money line betting is also a popular online sports betting method and is used frequently to bet on baseball and hockey. This method takes away the handicap of points but changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: This method is best used if you are expecting a game or match to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. For example, if a game has an over-under of 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five football teams on a parlay, then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four football teams cover the spread, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of your favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. You could even place a prop bet on whether a pitcher logs a certain number of strikeouts in his outing or whether a star shortstop gets a hit.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Push: A push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Los Angeles' pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against New England and then wins the game 30-27, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live betting: You can also wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, online sportsbooks let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With the baseball schedule being packed with games every day this month, it is the perfect time to get comfortable placing live bets on some of the league's most exciting games.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

