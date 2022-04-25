Sports betting is rapidly growing in popularity as states roll out legal sports betting. If you're new to the game, it's important to know the online sports betting terms you'll see as you navigate various books. What's a parlay in baseball? How should you bet on football with so many different spreads, totals, and money lines to choose from? Wagering can be daunting at first, so we've put together an online sports betting guide to help you succeed and partnered with a site that's offering a unique sports book deposit bonus.

At Caesars Sportsbook, there are more ways to play than ever. With so many new customers trying sports book promos for the first time, Caesars Sportsbook is taking away some of the risk by offering bet insurance up to $1,100 for your first wager. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get bet insurance up to $1,100 with the code GAMECZR. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It's one of the most generous casino loyalty clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: The spread is a handicap that requires the favored team to win the game by a certain number of points. It levels the playing field and makes it so that there's potential appeal to betting either side of the line. If a team is favored by 6.5 points (-6.5), it must win by seven or more for bets on that team to cash.

Over-under: The over-under is a wager on the total number of points scored in a particular event. If a total in a basketball game is 156.5, over wagers win if 157 points or more are scored, while under wagers win if 156 points or fewer are scored.

Parlay: Parlays are wagers that are combined with other wagers to multiply the payout. If you put together a three-leg parlay, all three bets you've strung together must win for the overall parlay to pay out. A three-leg football parlay against the spread will typically pay around 6-1.

Money line: Money line betting means picking the winner of a given sporting event. If Chicago plays New York, Chicago may be the -150 favorite, while New York is the +120 underdog. That means a successful $150 wager on Chicago would pay $100, while a successful $100 wager on New York would pay $120.

Teaser: With a teaser, sports bettors are buying points to offset some of the uncertainty about whether a team can cover the spread. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright, but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points. Because of this advantage, teasers pay lower odds than parlays, but many handicappers still find them profitable.

Push: In games where point spreads or over-unders are even numbers, a push happens when the number hits exactly and the original stake is simply returned to the bettor. If Chicago is a three-point favorite over New York and wins by exactly three points, all against-the-spread wagers would be returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Futures betting: Futures betting is a form of sports wagering where you bet on a team or player's predicted performance in a game or season. The most popular futures wagers are betting on a team to win a championship, betting over or under a team's win total, or betting on a player to win postseason awards.

Player props: Betting player props means you are wagering on a particular statistical outcome for a player within a game. If a wide receiver's over-under for total receiving yards is 73.5, over bets win if the player finishes with 74 or more yards, while under bets hit if a player has 73 yards or fewer. The availability of prop bets may differ by state.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 5/31/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling