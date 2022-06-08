With online sportsbooks now legal in 30 states, more fans across the country are playing and winning big when they wager on their favorite sports teams. Summer is almost here, which means baseball is in full swing and there are elite golf tournaments and title fights happening virtually every weekend. Plus, warmer weather means football season is right around the corner, so you certainly aren't short on sports and teams you can wager on at online sportsbooks. If you are a first-time bettor and aren't sure where to begin, there is no reason to be intimidated by online sports-betting. Instead, check out some of these popular betting methods and place your first wager like a pro.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Money line betting is used frequently in baseball and hockey. This method takes away the handicap of points, but changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: This method is best used if you are expecting a game or match to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. For example, if a game has an over-under of 220, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 220. With basketball playoffs coming down to the final round, now is a great time to try out placing an over-under bet on a big game.

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a football team is listed as the -7.5 favorite, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. A team listed at +7.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by seven points or fewer to cover.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet in sports like pro golf and horse racing. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete or team will win an entire tournament or race.

Proposition bet: Often referred to as a "prop bet," this kind of bet is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a football game could be on who will score the first touchdown or whether a kicker will miss a field goal. A popular prop bet for baseball could be on whether a player will hit a home run.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five teams on a money-line parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams win, the bet is a loser.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite football team and place your football futures bet.

Teaser: With a teaser, sports bettors are buying points to offset some of the uncertainty about whether a team can cover the spread. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright, but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points. Because of this advantage, teasers pay lower odds than parlays, but many handicappers still find them profitable.

Push: In games where point spreads or over-unders are even numbers, a push happens when the number hits exactly and the original stake is simply returned to the bettor. If Chicago is a three-point favorite over New York and wins by exactly three points, all against-the-spread wagers would be returned.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Live-betting: You can also wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, online sportsbooks let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With the baseball schedule being packed with games over the next holiday weekend, it is the perfect time to get comfortable placing live bets on some of the league's most exciting games.

"Off the board": This means that bets on a particular event or outcome have been suspended or canceled altogether. It's typically something that happens in due to major injury news or a last-minute roster change.

